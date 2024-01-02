San Antonio Police Officer Suspended for High-Speed Collision

In a dramatic turn of events, San Antonio police officer, Bianca Garcia faces a 45-day suspension following an internal affairs investigation. The probe found that she was driving at an alarmingly high speed of 100 mph, consequently causing a collision with another officer’s vehicle. The incident, which took place late June on the 3100 block of West Avenue, saw Officer Garcia’s speed almost tripling the posted limit of 35 mph.

Officers Hospitalized After High-Speed Collision

The high-speed crash resulted in both officers being hospitalized. However, the details regarding who sustained the incapacitating injuries as per the discipline records remain unclear. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety practices adhered to by officers while on duty, especially when responding to calls.

Garcia’s Troublesome Track Record

This event is not Officer Garcia’s first brush with disciplinary action. Serving the department for seven years, she was previously suspended for three days due to a separate crash in June 2022. Again, she was cited for violating department rules related to safe vehicle operation. These repeated incidents call into question the officer’s adherence to departmental regulations and safe driving practices.

Disciplinary Action and Suspension

The 45-day suspension commenced on December 8 and will last until January 21. This disciplinary action was determined after Officer Garcia met with SAPD Chief William McManus. Intriguingly, this suspension marks a reduction from the initially considered indefinite suspension, indicating a possibly complex legal and disciplinary deliberation process.