SAICT's Crackdown on Colorum Vehicles Yields PHP 17.4 Million in Fines

In an unwavering pursuit of road safety, the Special Action Intelligence Coordinating Team (SAICT), in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Land Transportation Office, has launched a stringent enforcement campaign against illegal transport services. The crackdown on colorum vehicles—those operating without appropriate permits or in violation of transportation regulations—has yielded significant results in a span of just under a month.

A Successful Campaign

The month-long campaign, conducted from January 6 to January 31, led to the apprehension of 44 colorum vehicles, including vans, buses, and other public utility vehicles. The penalties imposed, amounting to a hefty PHP 200,000 per van and a staggering PHP 1 million per bus, reflects the government's firm commitment towards prioritizing passenger safety. The SAICT's relentless efforts have resulted in the collection of an impressive total of PHP 17.4 million in fines.

Government Initiative for Road Safety

This initiative is part of a larger governmental drive to ensure the safety of commuters by regulating transport services. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to uncover more illegal and unregistered vehicles as their campaign against colorum vehicles intensifies. The fines imposed on the offenders are a clear testament to the government's diligent commitment to road safety.

Public Participation in Ensuring Safety

While the government and its respective departments take the lead in this campaign, the SAICT encourages public participation in the eradication of illegal transportation. They urge citizens to report any suspicious or unauthorized services to the DOTr Commuter Hotline. This collective effort is aimed at creating safer roads and a more regulated transport environment for the public.