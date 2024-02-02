Safety Risk Prompts Full Closure of A59 at Kex Gill

The A59 at Kex Gill in North Yorkshire, a crucial artery in the region's transport network, has been fully closed due to a crack in the road verge. This fissure, a harrowing testament to the corrosive forces of nature, poses a significant safety risk to the public. In response to this alarming development, the North Yorkshire Council's highways team swiftly installed two-way traffic lights to prevent vehicles from venturing too close to the dilapidated area.

Efforts to Maintain Safety Amid Deteriorating Conditions

These precautionary measures were designed to circumvent further damage and ensure public safety. However, the road, buckling under the relentless onslaught of recent poor weather conditions and heavy rainfall, has experienced additional movement. This deterioration has necessitated engineers' constant vigilance, conducting investigations and monitoring the situation whilst deliberating on the most effective approach to repairing the damage.

Full Closure Deemed Necessary

As the condition of the road worsened, a full closure was deemed necessary. This decision, though disruptive, underscores the gravity of the situation and the council's commitment to public safety. In an effort to mitigate the inconvenience, a signed diversion has been put in place to redirect traffic.

Repair and Anticipation of Further Information

The highways team plans to commence repair work at the earliest opportunity. The council, cognizant of the public's need for information, anticipates providing more details about the duration of the road closure by the following week. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the need for constant maintenance and vigilance in the face of weather-induced wear and tear on our transport infrastructure.

In a broader perspective, a new three-mile road bypassing the landslip-prone section of the A59 at Kex Gill is already under construction. Set for completion by autumn 2025, this £68.8 million project, funded by the Department of Transport and North Yorkshire Council, offers a long-term solution to the region's transport challenges.