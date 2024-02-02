Safety Ensured in Asheville's Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge Construction

As the partially completed Blue Ridge Parkway bridge looms over I-26 in Asheville, North Carolina, locals have raised alarms about the structure's seeming lack of support. However, in a reassuring response to these concerns, Luke Middleton, the resident engineer for the I-26 widening project in Buncombe County, explained that the bridge is being constructed with a balanced cantilever method—a technique designed to prioritize safety.

Understanding the Balanced Cantilever Method

The balanced cantilever method is a construction technique that ensures the same amount of weight on both sides of the bridge's pier. The process involves building segments in pairs, each of which is connected with rebar and stressed to pull the pieces together. This technique also deploys main piers, temporary towers, jacks, rock anchors, and counterweights to maintain balance.

Federal Highway Administration's Stance

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has expressed a preference for this construction methodology, favoring it over arch bridges or cable-stayed bridges. The balanced cantilever method's usage in the ongoing project illustrates the FHWA's stamp of approval.

Progress and Environmental Impact

The bridge, set to replace an existing one to accommodate the interstate widening, is currently more than halfway complete on its western part, with the middle section yet to be constructed. The National Park Service, closely coordinating with the bridge builders, has noted significant environmental changes due to the construction—a phenomenon echoing the original construction of the parkway.

The bridge project, which carries a price tag of $14.5 million, is expected to open to traffic later this year, marking a milestone in Asheville's infrastructural development while addressing the residents' concerns for safety.