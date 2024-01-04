en English
Accidents

Safety Concerns Rise as Second Train-Related Fatality Strikes St. Albans

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
In the quiet town of St. Albans, West Virginia, a heartbreaking incident unfolded on January 2. The life of 30-year-old Shaylah Totten was abruptly ended when she was hit by a train near Rust Street and Swans Lane at approximately 9:30 p.m. This grim event marked the second train-related fatality in the area within a span of six weeks, raising questions about safety measures around the local train tracks.

Shaylah Totten: A Life Cut Short

Shaylah Totten was no stranger to adversity. Having recently faced the loss of her parents and a sister, she was grappling with immense personal sorrow. Her cousin, Rachel Johnson, remembered Totten as a happy individual who unfortunately had to confront significant life challenges. The tragedy has left her family and the local community in mourning, as they remember her resilience and spirit.

Train-Related Fatalities: A Persistent Issue

While the circumstances surrounding Totten’s death are undeniably tragic, they are not isolated. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, West Virginia witnessed 34 train-related incidents in 2023, six of which resulted in fatalities. This trend aligns with data from previous years, underscoring a persistent issue within the state. Local authorities attribute a substantial portion of these accidents to factors such as drug or alcohol impairment or individuals’ negligence.

Call to Action: Safety Around Railroad Tracks

In the wake of Totten’s death, local residents and officials are emphasizing the importance of safety near railroad tracks. Michael Jeffers, a St. Albans resident, voiced concerns about the recurrent incidents. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning reminding the public that walking along railroad tracks or ignoring warning signals is both dangerous and illegal. Furthermore, they highlighted that trains require significant distances to come to a complete halt. In Totten’s case, the train did not stop until a mile and a half past the location where she was struck, serving as a chilling reminder of the deadly force trains can exert.

Accidents Safety United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

