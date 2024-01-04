Safety Concerns Rise as Second Train-Related Fatality Strikes St. Albans

In the quiet town of St. Albans, West Virginia, a heartbreaking incident unfolded on January 2. The life of 30-year-old Shaylah Totten was abruptly ended when she was hit by a train near Rust Street and Swans Lane at approximately 9:30 p.m. This grim event marked the second train-related fatality in the area within a span of six weeks, raising questions about safety measures around the local train tracks.

Shaylah Totten: A Life Cut Short

Shaylah Totten was no stranger to adversity. Having recently faced the loss of her parents and a sister, she was grappling with immense personal sorrow. Her cousin, Rachel Johnson, remembered Totten as a happy individual who unfortunately had to confront significant life challenges. The tragedy has left her family and the local community in mourning, as they remember her resilience and spirit.

Train-Related Fatalities: A Persistent Issue

While the circumstances surrounding Totten’s death are undeniably tragic, they are not isolated. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, West Virginia witnessed 34 train-related incidents in 2023, six of which resulted in fatalities. This trend aligns with data from previous years, underscoring a persistent issue within the state. Local authorities attribute a substantial portion of these accidents to factors such as drug or alcohol impairment or individuals’ negligence.

Call to Action: Safety Around Railroad Tracks

In the wake of Totten’s death, local residents and officials are emphasizing the importance of safety near railroad tracks. Michael Jeffers, a St. Albans resident, voiced concerns about the recurrent incidents. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning reminding the public that walking along railroad tracks or ignoring warning signals is both dangerous and illegal. Furthermore, they highlighted that trains require significant distances to come to a complete halt. In Totten’s case, the train did not stop until a mile and a half past the location where she was struck, serving as a chilling reminder of the deadly force trains can exert.