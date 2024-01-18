Safety Concerns Emerge Over Rotterdam's Water Taxis: A Deeper Dive into the Issues

Rotterdam, a city renowned for its extensive network of waterways, has recently received a stern wake-up call concerning the safety of its iconic water taxis. A recent study by the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) has unveiled alarming details about the lax adherence to safety regulations by the water taxi operators, causing considerable concern among passengers and authorities alike.

Safety Concerns on Rotterdam's Waterways

In the summer of 2022, a water taxi collided with a tour boat on the Oosterschelde, resulting in injuries to two passengers. The OVV's investigation into the incident revealed that the water taxi's skipper did not adhere to the prescribed side of the waterway, a revelation that has raised serious questions about the safety measures in place. The report has underscored the urgent need for more stringent requirements for small, fast motorboats that commercially transport passengers.

Addressing the Safety Issues

The OVV's findings have prompted an immediate response from Watertaxi Rotterdam and Spido, the tour boat company involved in the 2022 collision. Both companies have committed to implementing additional safety measures recommended by the OVV. Nonetheless, the report has sparked a debate about the future management of the Nieuwe Maas, a central waterway in Rotterdam. The municipality plans to transform the area from a port area to a water area, a move that the OVV believes could conflict with ensuring future-proof, safe handling of shipping traffic on the waterway.

Further investigations by NOS and Rijnmond have revealed more unsettling details. They found that 35 percent of skippers take the inside bend, believing it to be faster and safer. However, Watertaxi Rotterdam disputes these findings, citing their own monitoring data as evidence. Despite these disagreements, the Harbor Master Division of the Port of Rotterdam Authority is actively seeking solutions to improve safety.