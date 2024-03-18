Sabarmati-Agra Express Derails in Ajmer, Injuries Reported, No Fatalities

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a concerning incident unfolded near Madar railway station in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. The Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Express, a superfast passenger train, experienced a derailment that led to at least four of its coaches and the engine veering off the tracks. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities, though several passengers sustained injuries.

Immediate Response and Relief Efforts

Rescue operations were promptly initiated with teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), and senior railway officials arriving at the scene. Their primary focus was to ensure the safety of all passengers and to work towards restoring the track. A helpline and support desk were established at Ajmer station to provide assistance and information to those affected. The railway authorities have been commended for their swift response to the incident.

Passenger Experiences and Official Statements

Many passengers were asleep at the time of the derailment, which occurred around 1 am according to their accounts. The North Western Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Shashi Kiran, confirmed the details of the derailment and noted that there were minor injuries among some passengers, who were subsequently taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. In addition, he reassured that there was no loss of life. Efforts to get the derailed coaches and the engine back on track are ongoing, with significant progress being reported.

Impact on Railway Operations and Future Measures

Following the derailment, several trains were diverted, causing delays in their schedules. This incident has brought railway safety measures back into the spotlight, with authorities likely to review and reinforce their protocols. The North Western Railway has been tasked with not only managing the immediate aftermath but also with investigating the cause of the derailment to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the railway community comes together in the wake of this incident, the focus remains on the well-being of the passengers affected and the safety of future rail travel. The derailment of the Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Express serves as a stark reminder of the importance of continuous improvement in rail safety standards and emergency response protocols.