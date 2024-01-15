Sabarimala Sannidhanam Gears Up for Makarajyoti Darshan Amidst Tragedy

The air is charged with anticipation as Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its adjacent areas set the stage for the Makarajyoti darshan, a significant event in the Sabarimala pilgrimage, scheduled to unfold today. This celestial spectacle is a beacon of faith for the countless devotees who have congregated around Sannidhanam, hoping to bear witness to the sacred Makarajyoti, a divine light that graces the horizon during the Makaravilakku festival.

Thiruvabharana Procession: A Symbol of Devotion

The Thiruvabharana procession, a time-honored tradition integral to the festivities, is anticipated to make its arrival at Sannidhanam by 6 pm. This procession bears the sacred ornaments to the temple, a ritual that imbues the atmosphere with a profound sense of reverence.

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Devotion

However, the day’s events carry a somber undertone as tragedy struck amidst the fervent devotion. A seven-year-old boy named Vaishnav, son of Deepu and Shanti Krishna, lost his life in a tragic incident. Vaishnav met his untimely end after striking his head on an electric post while leaning out of a moving autorickshaw. This unfortunate incident casts a long, sorrowful shadow over the otherwise spiritually uplifting day.