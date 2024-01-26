Russian Medevac Plane Disappears Over Afghanistan: An Investigation Underway

A Russian-registered aircraft, on a mission to medically evacuate an ailing Russian patient from Thailand to Moscow, vanished from radar screens over the treacherous terrain of Afghanistan, carrying six souls on board. The mystery of the missing plane, transiting from Pattaya, Thailand to Moscow, Russia, has sparked a criminal investigation by Russian authorities, probing potential safety rule violations.

Unfolding Incident

According to the flight's manifest, the plane was not a scheduled commercial flight or an Indian chartered aircraft, but was instead tasked with the evacuation of a seriously ill Russian patient and her husband, a private entrepreneur. The rest of the passengers were the Russian crew members, all now missing along with the aircraft. The exact details regarding the plane's disappearance are yet to be confirmed by Reuters. India's civil aviation authority is expected to provide further details.

Technical Failure or Safety Lapse?

The aircraft's pilot reported fuel shortages and subsequent engine failures before the plane disappeared. Afghan aviation authorities suggested that the plane had deviated from its planned route, likely due to these technical issues, and did not pass through Afghan airspace as initially planned. The plane's reported owner, Athletic Group LLC, has remained silent, not yet responding to requests for comment.

Search and Rescue Efforts

Reports of a plane crash in a remote region of Badakhshan in northern Afghanistan have prompted a response team to investigate. The journey to the crash site is expected to take 12 hours due to the area's inaccessibility. As the world watches anxiously, the families of the missing passengers await news, clinging to hope amid the uncertainty.