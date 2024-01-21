Russian Entrepreneur and Wife Feared Dead in Afghan Plane Crash

On a day that started with the promise of professional medical care, the lives of Russian entrepreneur Anatoly Evsyukov, his wife Anna, and four crew members ended tragically when their chartered medical evacuation plane crashed into a mountain in Afghanistan. The aircraft, a Falcon 10, was carrying the couple from Thailand where Anna had fallen seriously ill during their luxury holiday. The plane's last reported location was near the Kulob airport in Tajikistan, after communicating issues with engine and fuel.

Chartered Flight Turns Fatal

After Anna's health deteriorated, necessitating ventilator support, the couple, who were vacationing in Thailand, decided to charter a medical evacuation plane. The aircraft, registered in Russia and operated by ATLETIK-GRUPP LLC as an air ambulance, took off from Thailand, refueled in India, and was flying over Afghanistan when it reported engine and fuel problems. Shortly after, it lost both engines and disappeared from radar.

The Lone Survivor: Son Learns of Crash in Moscow

Due to restrictions, the couple's son, Vitali, was unable to board the air ambulance. He took a scheduled flight back to Moscow, where he learned the grim news of his parents' suspected demise. The crash not only claimed the lives of the Evsyukovs but also the lives of the four crew members aboard, including two paramedics.

The Aftermath: Questions Over Sanctions and Aviation Safety

This incident, the ninth involving a Russian plane this year, has cast a spotlight on the ongoing sanctions on Russian aviation in the wake of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Questions have arisen about the potential impact of these sanctions on air ambulance services. In response to the crash, India's civil aviation authority clarified that the downed aircraft was neither a commercial flight nor chartered by any Indian entity, with further investigation pending to uncover additional details.