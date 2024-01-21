Russian Aircraft with Six Aboard Vanishes Over Afghanistan

On a charter sanitary flight journey from Gaya, India, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and then onto Zhukovsky, Russia, a Russian aircraft mysteriously vanished from radar screens. The plane, a Dassault Falcon 10 jet, held a crew of four and two passengers, all of whom have now become the centers of an intensive search and rescue operation.

Disappearance Over Afghanistan

The aircraft, a French-made model of the Dassault Aviation Falcon 10 jet, manufactured in 1978, disappeared while flying over Afghanistan. The exact location and circumstances under which the plane vanished remain uncertain. Local Afghan police have received reports of an alleged crash in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan province in Afghanistan's far north and are currently mobilizing a team to investigate.

International Cooperation in Search Efforts

In response to the incident, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has initiated communication with the aviation authorities of Afghanistan and Tajikistan. This international cooperation aims to gather further information and presumably assist in the ongoing search efforts. The aircraft is confirmed to be jointly owned by Athletic Group and an individual, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

Awaiting Further Details

As the aviation authorities of the involved countries work together, the international community awaits further information on this developing situation. The details of the disappearance, including the exact time, location, and the circumstances under which the aircraft vanished, were not immediately available. This incident underscores the inherent risks of aviation and the pressing need for effective international cooperation in moments of crisis.