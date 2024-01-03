Runway Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Causes Major Disruption

A catastrophic runway collision between a passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport sparked a substantial fire and led to a three-hour runway shutdown. The incident, involving a Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft and a coast guard plane, occurred around 6pm local time, significantly impacting several flights, including Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ634, which was rerouted to Narita International Airport.

Incident Details

Around 379 passengers aboard JAL flight 516 managed to evacuate safely before the plane was completely consumed by flames. Unfortunately, five crew members onboard the coast guard plane lost their lives in the accident. Dramatic footage revealed billows of orange fire and black smoke engulfing the passenger jet. The coast guard aircraft was scheduled to deliver aid to the earthquake-stricken Noto peninsula.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the collision remains under scrutiny. The Transport Safety Board has initiated an immediate investigation, and French accident investigators are also en route to the scene. The accident has raised major concerns over the safety protocols in place at Haneda Airport, known as the busiest airport in the Asia Pacific region in 2023.

Impact on Flights

The collision caused significant disruptions to flight schedules. In addition to SIA flight SQ634’s diversion, other flights, including those operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA), also faced delays or cancellations. However, by 9:30pm local time, three of Haneda’s four runways were operational again, with some flights like ANA flight NH844 proceeding as scheduled.

Both SIA and ANA are closely monitoring the situation and keeping passengers informed via their websites. Passengers have been urged to check their flight status with their respective airlines as the situation continues to develop. Changi Airport has also issued instructions via Facebook for passengers to stay updated about their flight status.