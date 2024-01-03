Routine Traffic Stop Turns Deadly on Interstate 87

On January 3, 2024, a routine traffic stop on Interstate 87 in the Town of Ramapo, Rockland County escalated into a deadly shootout, leaving the suspect dead and a State Trooper with minor injuries. The incident, which occurred at about 2:55 p.m. near exit 15A, was part of a larger homicide investigation involving a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert.

A Traffic Stop Turned Deadly

The vehicle stopped by the State Police was under a BOLO alert in connection with a separate homicide investigation. The individual in the vehicle, who was the sole suspect in the homicide case, opened fire on the troopers. In response, the police officers returned fire, resulting in the suspect’s death. One Trooper sustained minor injuries during the exchange of gunfire, while the other emerged unharmed.

Impact on Traffic and Public Safety

The deadly incident led to the closure of three right lanes of southbound I-87 for several hours, causing extensive traffic jams on both the southbound I-87 and northbound I-287. The New York State Thruway Authority warned of extended delays and advised drivers to seek alternate routes. Despite the disruption, authorities assured the public that there was no further threat following the incident.

An Ongoing Investigation

State Police have not disclosed the identity, age, or hometown of the suspect, nor have they released any specifics about the ongoing homicide investigation. They have, however, called for anyone with information to come forward. As the investigation continues, it brings to light the often dangerous and unpredictable nature of law enforcement work, even during seemingly routine traffic stops.