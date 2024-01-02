en English
Accidents

Roosevelt Island Rocked by Series of Unexplained Explosions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Roosevelt Island Rocked by Series of Unexplained Explosions

A series of explosions on New York’s Roosevelt Island has sent shockwaves across the city. The cause, identified to have originated from maintenance holes, remains under investigation. The tremors have resulted in power outages across the region, with firefighters called to the scene following reports of underground vibrations.

Emergency Response Amidst Chaos

The fire department has received reports of ‘multiple explosions’ in the area, with the task of identifying the source being a top priority. Local residents were jolted awake by the sounds of explosions and the shaking of buildings. Emergency response protocols were swiftly initiated after ‘three booms and shakes’ were felt on Roosevelt Island, Manhattan.

Despite the chaos, no injuries have been reported. Fire crews and utility teams have been dispatched to the scene, with the investigation still ongoing. Transit delays are expected as the investigation continues, with the structural integrity of buildings being evaluated by first responders.

Power Outages and Social Media Outcry

Several power outages have been reported in the wake of the explosions. As part of the Upper East Side and Astoria, Queens, Roosevelt Island has suffered significant power disruptions. The situation has prompted an outcry on social media platforms, with eyewitness accounts describing a loud, explosion-like sound and the presence of helicopters monitoring the situation.

Footage of emergency crews responding to the incident has been widely circulated on social media. The New York Police Department (NYPD) and New York Fire Department (FDNY) have been contacted for further information regarding the incident. As the situation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge.

Unanswered Questions

The cause of the explosions remains unknown, with emergency crews still ‘trying to find the source.’ There have been speculations about maintenance hole fires, but a definitive cause is yet to be established. As authorities continue to investigate, the residents of Roosevelt Island, part of Manhattan, await answers.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

