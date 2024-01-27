Rohan Bopanna: The Oldest Player to Win a Grand Slam at 43

Breaking barriers and setting records, Rohan Bopanna, at the age of 43, has become the oldest-ever player to win a Grand Slam. Teaming up with Matthew Ebden, Bopanna claimed victory against the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles final at the 2024 Australian Open. This marks Bopanna's maiden Grand Slam doubles triumph after 60 attempts, a testament to perseverance and tenacity.

A Resilient Journey to the Top

The road to this milestone was far from easy. Bopanna's journey was marked with testing times and numerous attempts - 60 to be exact. But the triumph was worth the struggle, making him the oldest player ever to hold the top spot for the first time. This victory not only marks a personal achievement for Bopanna but also a historic moment in the world of tennis.

The Secret to Success

Bopanna and Ebden shared their quick success as a doubles pair, attributing it to their partnership and improved performance. Bopanna also credited his fitness and agility, despite his age, to Iyengar yoga. He expressed his intention to continue playing tennis for as long as he enjoys it and is able to maintain his best performance. His dedication and commitment to the sport are evident in his words and actions.

Breaking Records and Setting New Ones

With this victory, Bopanna and Ebden, with a combined age of 79, will top the rankings next week, becoming the oldest No. 1 pairing in tennis history. Bopanna's achievement breaks the previous record held by Dutchman Jean-Julien Roger. At 43 years and 329 days, Bopanna is the oldest by three years to win a men's doubles major in the Open era. His achievement is a testament to the fact that age is but a number when it comes to pursuing one's passion and achieving success.