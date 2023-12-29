en English
Accidents

Rogue Wave Strikes Ventura Beach: Eight Hospitalized, High Surf Advisory Issued

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:18 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:35 am EST
Rogue Wave Strikes Ventura Beach: Eight Hospitalized, High Surf Advisory Issued

In a chilling display of nature’s unpredictable power, a rogue wave slammed into Ventura beach, California, resulting in significant flooding and damage. The incident led to the hospitalization of eight individuals, the closure of several beaches in Ventura County, and a high surf advisory issued by authorities.

The Rogue Wave Strikes

The rogue wave, striking at high tide during a high surf advisory, took by surprise beach-goers and residents alike. The wave’s force was so great that it managed to cover an adjacent beach road, leading to multiple rescues, including a lifeguard who was swept away in the tide while attempting to save a surfer. The aftermath saw eight individuals rushed to local hospitals for treatment, with the most severe injury reported as a broken ankle.

Authorities Spring into Action

The Ventura County Fire Department reported multiple water rescues and areas being flooded, following this unexpected wave. Consequently, high surf advisories were put into effect for Ventura County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County. Authorities warned residents and tourists alike about the potential danger of such powerful waves, urging them to stay away from oceanic areas. The beaches in the area remain closed until further notice to ensure public safety.

(Read Also: Global Population Crosses 8 Billion Mark: U.S. Growth Hits Historical Low)

Surfers and Spectators Defy Warnings

Despite the high surf advisory and warnings about dangerous beach conditions, several surfers and spectators were drawn to the shoreline. The chaotic scene was recorded in a video that captured the wave’s impact, the panicked rescue attempts, and the extensive damage caused.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation, residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety measures. The rogue wave serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the importance of heeding safety advisories.

(Read Also: Mass Shootings in U.S. Surge in 2023, Marking Second Highest Year on Record)

Accidents United States Weather
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

