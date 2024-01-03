Rochester Tragedy: New Year’s Day SUV Crash Claims Two Lives

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, the city of Rochester, New York was rocked by a devastating accident. An SUV, engulfed in flames, erupted outside a concert venue, in an event that would leave its heartbreaking mark on the start of 2024.

The Tragic Incident

Justina Hughes, a 28-year-old from Geneva, Ontario County, and Joshua Orr, a 29-year-old from Webster, Monroe County, were sadly identified as the two individuals who lost their lives in the accident. The unfortunate event unfolded outside the Kodak Center, where a New Year’s Eve concert had just concluded.

Investigating the Crash

The driver of the flaming SUV has been identified as Michael Avery, a 35-year-old man from Syracuse. The Democrat and Chronicle reported that Avery had rented the SUV from the Rochester airport and had made several purchases of gasoline and gas containers before the crash. The SUV crashed into a ride-sharing vehicle carrying Hughes and Orr, tragically leading to their deaths.

Unraveling Motives

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, including local police and the FBI, leading the probe. Preliminary findings suggest that the act may have been intentional, but the exact motive remains a mystery. There is currently no evidence of an ideology or nexus to terrorism. Officials believe Avery may have been suffering from undiagnosed mental health issues, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock, as they come to grips with the loss of Hughes and Orr, and the injuries inflicted on at least nine pedestrians. As the investigation continues, the Rochester Police Department has urged anyone with further information to come forward.