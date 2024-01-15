en English
Accidents

Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka

In a tragic incident in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, two men, identified as Mahesh and Umesh, were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while they were fixing a flat tyre. The accident occurred near Kuntegowdanahalli Gate, close to Sira town in the early hours. Both victims, aged 40, hailed from Avalahalli village.

Unseen Danger on the Roadside

As per the account of the incident, Mahesh and Umesh had stopped their vehicle on the roadside to replace a flat tyre. In the midst of this activity, they were hit by another vehicle. The driver responsible for the collision made a hasty escape, leaving the victims on the roadside.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the Kallambella police arrived at the location and initiated an investigation into the fatal accident. The search for the unidentified driver who fled the scene is in progress. The police are gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses in an attempt to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the accident.

A String of Road Accidents

The incident adds to a string of road accidents that have recently plagued Karnataka. From the death of an Army jawan, Naik K Koteshwara Reddy, due to a banned nylon manja in Hyderabad to other fatal accidents in Tumakuru and Bengaluru, the state is witnessing an alarming rise in traffic-related fatalities. These incidents underscore the need for stricter traffic regulations and improved road safety measures.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

