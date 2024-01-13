Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District

A tragic accident unfolded at a road construction site in the Quinine area of Ri Bhoi District, leading to the untimely death of 35-year-old Bilyfullstar Marbaniang. The incident occurred around 3 pm when Marbaniang, who was overseeing traffic around the construction project, was struck by a reversing truck dumper bearing the registration number MP 65 H 0287.

A Heartbreaking Incident: A Life Lost in an Instant

Marbaniang, in his role as a traffic director, was the one ensuring the safe flow of vehicles around the work-in-progress area. As he immersed himself in this task, the truck dumper unexpectedly switched to reverse and collided with him. The truck driver, whose identity remains unknown, fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Swift Response: Local Police Initiate Investigation

Local police were promptly alerted and arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. Their task now is to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and to track down the driver of the truck dumper. The registration number of the truck, MP 65 H 0287, is a crucial lead in this pursuit.

Aftermath: The Price of Safety Neglected

The body of the deceased was transported to Civil Hospital Nongpoh for an autopsy, casting a somber reminder of the risks associated with road construction sites. The incident underscores the importance of rigorous safety measures, especially for workers managing traffic around such zones. The escape of the truck driver further highlights the need for accountability in such grave situations.