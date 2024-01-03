en English
Accidents

Road Collision Claims Life of ‘Squeaky’ Murphy, Cavan Town Mourns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Road Collision Claims Life of ‘Squeaky’ Murphy, Cavan Town Mourns

In a tragic incident that has left the town of Cavan in shock, a local man known affectionately as ‘squeaky’, Gary Murphy, lost his life in a road collision on the N55 near Cavan town on Tuesday, January 2nd. The accident involved Murphy’s motorcycle and a car, and despite immediate emergency responses, Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Community Mourns the Loss of a Gentleman

At 48 years old, Murphy was a well-known figure in Cavan, remembered not just for his love of motorbikes, but for the gentleman he was. His sudden loss has created a void in the hearts of his family and the community. His daughter, Meadbh, took to social media to express her sorrow and love for her father. John Murphy, a cousin of Gary, echoed these sentiments, sharing a touching tribute of his relationship with Gary.

A Family in Grief

Gary Murphy leaves behind his parents, Kitty and Denis, and his four adult children. The loss has been a severe blow to the family, who are struggling to come to terms with the suddenness of the tragedy. The community has rallied around them, offering support and comfort in this time of grief.

Investigation into the Collision

In the wake of the accident, Gardai has issued a call for witnesses and anyone with relevant camera footage to aid in the investigation of the incident. The N55 at Corlurgan was closed following the accident and is expected to remain closed until the completion of a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Gardai have urged road users who were travelling on the N55 in the Corlurgan area between 3 pm and 3:30 pm on Tuesday 2nd January to make any camera footage available to them. Any person with any information is encouraged to contact Cavan Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Accidents Ireland Obituary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

