Road Closure on A12 Southbound Following Accident Amidst Construction Work

An accident on the A12 Southbound between Junction 13 B1002 (Ingatestone) and Junction 12 A1023 Chelmsford Road (Mountnessing and Shenfield) has resulted in a complete road closure, causing extensive traffic congestion. The crash, which was first reported shortly after 11 am, has left the entire stretch of road blocked, with current details about the incident remaining sparse.

A12 Accident amidst Construction Work

The location of the crash coincides with a segment of the A12 currently under construction to rebuild the Margaretting Bypass. This includes a concrete road surface replacement project extending from junctions 13 to 15. The ongoing construction work has necessitated planned overnight closures throughout January.

Inrix, a company specializing in real-time traffic data, has confirmed the accident and subsequent road blockage, leading to an accumulation of traffic. EssexLive, a local news outlet, is offering a live feed to provide updates on the situation as more information unfolds.

(Also Read: Unexpected Accident Turns Marriage Proposal into Viral Sensation)

Appeal for Dashcam Footage

As the investigation into the collision proceeds, Essex Police is appealing for any dashcam footage that could provide insights into the incident. This comes after a separate incident involving a white Mercedes, which led to a 30-minute closure of the motorway on Saturday. An 81-year-old man in Gorton has been arrested following a collision that resulted in a pedestrian suffering severe injuries on Hyde Road, raising local concerns about road safety and calls for improved crossing facilities.

(Also Read: Navy Serviceman Charged in Cyclists’ Tragic Accident Raises Road Safety Concerns)

Road Works and Traffic Disruptions

In unrelated news, significant diesel spillage at the junction of A2209 Deptford Church Street has resulted in further traffic disruptions. Alongside this, various road works and closures due to utility works, Thames Water works, street lighting, and traffic signal maintenance works have contributed to ongoing traffic challenges. The A306 Hammersmith Bridge is currently closed to all modes of transport, excluding pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More