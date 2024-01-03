en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

RNLI Penarth Crew’s False Alarm Callout at Cardiff Bay

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
RNLI Penarth Crew’s False Alarm Callout at Cardiff Bay

On a chilly December morning, the sea was stirred by a flurry of activity. At precisely 5:30am, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) station in Penarth was awakened by a call to action. Reports of an incident in Cardiff Bay necessitated immediate deployment of the lifeboat crew. The RNLI volunteers, trained to respond swiftly to such situations, prepared themselves for a potentially challenging rescue operation in conjunction with South Wales Fire and Rescue Services.

Search Operation in the Bay

The lifeboat crew, donned in their uniforms, set out on their mission. The dark waters of Cardiff Bay were meticulously combed, a testament to the dedication and commitment of the RNLI crew. However, after thorough exploration, they found no evidence of an incident. Their mission, it seems, was a false alarm. The RNLI crew was subsequently stood down.

Return to the Station and Stand-down

With their mission concluded, the crew returned to their station in Penarth. Despite the false alarm, the crew used this opportunity to prepare for future service. They ensured their equipment was in top-notch condition, ready for the next call. As a small comfort in the cold morning, they warmed up with hot cups of tea and breakfast, a well-deserved respite for these unsung heroes.

Police Investigations Continue

Although the RNLI crew was stood down, the investigation into the initial reports didn’t end there. The South Wales Police took over, continuing their probe to ascertain the validity of the initial reports. Requests for comments on the situation were made to both South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Services.

The Role of Supporters

Despite the false alarm, it’s worth noting the importance of supporters in powering RNLI lifeboat launches. The RNLI has a rich history of saving lives, with a significant number of lifeboat launches in 2022 alone, and an average number of people aided by RNLI crews every day. Supporters are the backbone of the RNLI, propelling them to perform their duty, no matter the hour or situation.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic New Year's Day Accident Claims Life of Young Father in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy in Belgium: Woman Killed by Flying Fence Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Nitish Verma

Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained ...
heart comment 0
Storm Henk: A Local Hero Emerges Amidst Widespread Chaos in the UK

By Bijay Laxmi

Storm Henk: A Local Hero Emerges Amidst Widespread Chaos in the UK
A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County’s Chronicles

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County's Chronicles
Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week
Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised

By BNN Correspondents

Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised
Latest Headlines
World News
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
10 seconds
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
20 seconds
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
24 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
25 seconds
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
31 seconds
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
47 seconds
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
54 seconds
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
1 min
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
9 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app