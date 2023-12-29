en English
Accidents

Riveting Rescue Operation: Two Stuck in Swat Dolly Lift Dramatic Save!

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:29 am EST
Riveting Rescue Operation: Two Stuck in Swat Dolly Lift Dramatic Save!

On the banks of the Swat River in Pakistan, a routine river crossing turned into a harrowing survival tale on December 29, 2023. Two individuals found themselves in a precarious situation, trapped and suspended in mid-air over the coursing river below. Their mode of transportation, a dolly lift designed to ferry passengers across the water, had malfunctioned, leaving them stranded.

Unforeseen Peril in the Ain Dippo Region

The incident unfolded in the Ain Dippo area of Tehsil Behreen, Swat. The dolly lift, commonly used to traverse the river, inexplicably stopped operating while the two passengers were in the middle of their journey. The sudden halt left them suspended over the flowing river, initiating a nerve-wracking struggle for survival.

Swift Response from Rescue 1122’s Disaster Team

Upon receiving the report of this unexpected malfunction, the personnel of Rescue 1122’s Disaster Team were promptly dispatched to the scene. The rescue team, trained to handle such exigencies, embarked on an operation to save the trapped individuals. The rescue operation was a painstaking process, requiring hours of meticulous planning and execution to ensure the safe retrieval of the stranded passengers.

A Testimony to the Risks of Dolly Lift Transportation

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards associated with using such lifts for transportation across natural obstacles like rivers. While these mechanisms offer a practical solution to the challenges of terrain and geography, they also carry inherent risks, as demonstrated by this alarming event. The successful rescue operation underscores the importance of safety measures and the need for regular maintenance and checks to ensure the reliable functioning of these lifts.

Accidents Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

