en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Rivers State Tragedy: Over 20 Lives Lost in Andoni Boat Accident

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Rivers State Tragedy: Over 20 Lives Lost in Andoni Boat Accident

On the night of January 9, 2024, a devastating boat accident unfolded on the Andoni waterways in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, resulting in the loss of over 20 lives. This tragic incident involved two passenger boats making their way to Bonny, another coastal council area, painting a grim picture of an otherwise peaceful journey turned disastrous.

Devastating Loss and Immediate Response

In the wake of this disaster, the Executive Chairman of Andoni LGA, Erastus Awortu, swiftly announced the event and extended his condolences to the grieving families and communities affected. He expressed deep sorrow over the catastrophic incident, which abruptly followed successful festive celebrations in the area.

Awortu’s statement highlighted the local government’s immediate response to the accident, which encompassed rescue operations, medical support for the survivors, and recovery of the deceased. The magnitude of the disaster was evident in the chairman’s grief-laden words and the urgent actions taken by the local government.

Urging Safety and Avoiding Night Travel

In his address, Awortu also urged boat operators to enforce stringent safety protocols and avoid night travel on the sea, citing the accident as a grim reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the dark waters. This precautionary advice, while already part of maritime safety guidelines, was reinforced in the light of the recent tragedy.

Support and Ongoing Efforts

In a heartening effort to assuage the pain of loss, the local government has promised unwavering support for the victims’ families and communities during this challenging time. There are ongoing initiatives to provide further assistance, and efforts to recover bodies from the river are continuing, ensuring that every individual is accounted for. As the Andoni community reels from this shocking incident, the local government’s resolve to support and heal its people remains unwavering.

0
Accidents Disaster Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Impaired Driver Sentenced to Maximum Term for Fatal H-1 Freeway Crash
In a case that has gripped the city of Honolulu, a 25-year-old woman, Klarissa Lopez, has been handed down the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison following a fatal collision on the H-1 Freeway back in 2021. The crash resulted in the tragic death of 37-year-old Ronald Garcia and also left another individual severely
Impaired Driver Sentenced to Maximum Term for Fatal H-1 Freeway Crash
52-year-old cricketer succumbs to fatal injury while participating in senior's T20 cricket tournament
15 mins ago
52-year-old cricketer succumbs to fatal injury while participating in senior's T20 cricket tournament
Community Grapples with the Tragic Loss of Rebecca Post and Her Children in DUI Crash
29 mins ago
Community Grapples with the Tragic Loss of Rebecca Post and Her Children in DUI Crash
Winter Storm Causes Semi-Truck to Topple on I-94 in Waukesha County
8 mins ago
Winter Storm Causes Semi-Truck to Topple on I-94 in Waukesha County
Route 18 Collision: Community Shaken as Multi-Vehicle Crash Leads to Hospitalizations
8 mins ago
Route 18 Collision: Community Shaken as Multi-Vehicle Crash Leads to Hospitalizations
Japan Implements Stricter Air Traffic Control Measures after Fatal Collision
14 mins ago
Japan Implements Stricter Air Traffic Control Measures after Fatal Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Increasing Exodus: Republican U.S. Representatives Leaving the House
52 seconds
Increasing Exodus: Republican U.S. Representatives Leaving the House
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes
1 min
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes
Howland High School Boys Basketball Team Triumphs with Strong Defense: A Game Analysis
2 mins
Howland High School Boys Basketball Team Triumphs with Strong Defense: A Game Analysis
Senator John Fetterman Calls Out 'Sleazeball' Bob Menendez, Advocates Resignation
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman Calls Out 'Sleazeball' Bob Menendez, Advocates Resignation
Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys' Hockey Games
4 mins
Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys' Hockey Games
Petaluma Activists Draft Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 mins
Petaluma Activists Draft Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Boys' High School Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
4 mins
Boys' High School Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses 'Aswesuma' Welfare Scheme Concerns
5 mins
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses 'Aswesuma' Welfare Scheme Concerns
High School Girls' Basketball: Teams Secure Victories Across Regions and Tournaments
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Teams Secure Victories Across Regions and Tournaments
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
37 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app