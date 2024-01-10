Rivers State Tragedy: Over 20 Lives Lost in Andoni Boat Accident

On the night of January 9, 2024, a devastating boat accident unfolded on the Andoni waterways in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, resulting in the loss of over 20 lives. This tragic incident involved two passenger boats making their way to Bonny, another coastal council area, painting a grim picture of an otherwise peaceful journey turned disastrous.

Devastating Loss and Immediate Response

In the wake of this disaster, the Executive Chairman of Andoni LGA, Erastus Awortu, swiftly announced the event and extended his condolences to the grieving families and communities affected. He expressed deep sorrow over the catastrophic incident, which abruptly followed successful festive celebrations in the area.

Awortu’s statement highlighted the local government’s immediate response to the accident, which encompassed rescue operations, medical support for the survivors, and recovery of the deceased. The magnitude of the disaster was evident in the chairman’s grief-laden words and the urgent actions taken by the local government.

Urging Safety and Avoiding Night Travel

In his address, Awortu also urged boat operators to enforce stringent safety protocols and avoid night travel on the sea, citing the accident as a grim reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the dark waters. This precautionary advice, while already part of maritime safety guidelines, was reinforced in the light of the recent tragedy.

Support and Ongoing Efforts

In a heartening effort to assuage the pain of loss, the local government has promised unwavering support for the victims’ families and communities during this challenging time. There are ongoing initiatives to provide further assistance, and efforts to recover bodies from the river are continuing, ensuring that every individual is accounted for. As the Andoni community reels from this shocking incident, the local government’s resolve to support and heal its people remains unwavering.