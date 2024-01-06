Rising Road Accidents and Injuries in Namibia Spark Concern

On January 6, 2024, the Namibian Police Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General Lieutenant-General Joseph Shikongo, laid bare the harrowing statistics of road accidents and related injuries in the country. The period under scrutiny was from November 7, 2023, to January 1, 2024. These figures, unveiled at a briefing at the Oshiko roadblock in Ongwediva, painted a grim picture of road safety in Namibia, with a five per cent increase in road accidents and a two per cent rise in consequent injuries.

Surge in Road Accidents and Injuries

The 2023/24 festive season bore witness to a total of 403 road accidents. This marked an increase from the 382 crashes reported during the equivalent period in the preceding year, 2022/23. The stark rise in accidents and injuries over this period underscored a deepening anxiety around road safety in Namibia.

Comparing Festive Seasons

The data served as a mirror to the two festive seasons, casting light on the evolution of road safety incidents. It provided a critical understanding of traffic incident trends, an understanding that is paramount to devising strategies aimed at enhancing road safety and curbing the increasing numbers of accidents and injuries.

Decrease in Road Fatalities

However, amidst the unsettling rise in road incidents, there emerged a ray of hope. The number of fatalities resulting from road crashes between November 17, 2023, and January 1, 2024, saw a 14 per cent decrease. This decline, albeit minute, indicates a potential shift towards safer roads in Namibia.

The Road Safety Activation held at the Oshiko roadblock on January 4th and 5th, 2024, played a vital role in this context. This initiative, involving key road safety stakeholders, was primarily conducted to screen vehicles and assess driver fitness. It aimed at a proactive response to the escalating road safety issues, thereby contributing to the overall efforts to make Namibia’s roads safer.

