Rising Concerns Over Frequent Fires in Phuket's Developing Residential Zones

On February 1st, the quiet afternoon in Thepkrasattri's Moo 4, Phuket, Thailand, was interrupted by the alarming sight of smoke and flames. A fire had erupted at the workers' residence of MJU Service Co., Ltd., a burgeoning company situated in the rapidly evolving Baan Don area. The fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, resulted in damages estimated at B50,000.

A Swift Response

Thalang Police Station was promptly notified of the incident at 4.12 pm. Lt Col Anukun Nuket, along with his team of officers, arrived on the scene to manage the situation. Firefighting teams from various local municipalities sprang into action, battling the flames with determination and skill. Their efforts paid off, and by 5.25 pm, they had successfully extinguished the fire, ensuring that not a single injury was reported.

A Recurring Threat

This fire is the latest in a series of recent fires that have plagued Phuket. Just a few days ago, a major blaze broke out at a local store, and another occurred near PPAO Hospital in late January. These incidents, along with a history of fires during this period, have raised concerns over the lack of official warnings about fire risks this year. In February 2022, a wildfire even stranded tourists, offering a stark reminder of the seriousness of the threat.

Addressing the Issue

In response to the recurring fires, Pa Khlok Municipality has taken a proactive stance. The authority has published a comprehensive set of fire-prevention guidelines. These guidelines urge residents to implement safety measures such as regular checks of electrical equipment, proper storage of flammable materials, and maintaining an accessible fire extinguisher at home. As the Baan Don area continues to develop into a luxurious residential zone, such measures are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.