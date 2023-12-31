Rishabh Pant’s Road to Recovery: A Year After the Accident

On a cold December morning in 2022, Rishabh Pant, a highly celebrated cricketer, was involved in a harrowing car accident that shook the cricketing world. His teammate, Axar Patel, recalled the chilling moment when he learned about the accident. The news arrived unexpectedly through a call from Pratima, another teammate, who asked for Pant’s mother’s contact number. The accident occurred when Pant’s car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and burst into flames. Pant, exhibiting quick thinking and sheer luck, escaped the flaming wreckage, sustaining severe injuries.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Pant, who was only 26 at the time of the accident, was immediately rushed into surgery by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai. The operation was to treat three damaged ligaments in his right knee. His determination and will have been evident in his recovery process, with updates frequently posted on his social media accounts. These posts show Pant engaging in weightlifting exercises and other parts of his rehabilitation, aiming to regain full fitness to rejoin both his Delhi Capitals team and the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Scam Amidst Recovery

While Pant has been focusing on his recovery, he has also been dealing with a financial setback. He was scammed out of Rs 1.63 crore by former under-19 player Mrinank Singh, who was later arrested by the Delhi Police. Singh was trusted with procuring expensive watches and jewelry for Pant but failed to deliver.

Anticipation for Pant’s Return

Despite Pant’s absence from the cricket pitch, India has continued to perform well, with KL Rahul impressively stepping up as the primary wicketkeeper. However, the cricketing world anticipates Pant’s return. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has stated that everyone is eagerly awaiting his comeback, and Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain and current head coach of DC, has been closely tracking Pant’s recovery. Pant’s return is expected to provide a significant boost to both the Delhi Capitals and the Indian cricket team.

Having marked the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal car accident, Pant is now focusing on his return for IPL 2024. With his rigorous recovery efforts and the support of his team, family, and fans, Pant’s anticipated return to competitive cricket promises to be a triumphant one.