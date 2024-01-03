en English
Accidents

Rise in Road Deaths in Ireland: A 2023 Overview

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Rise in Road Deaths in Ireland: A 2023 Overview

Irish roads witnessed an alarming rise in fatalities in 2023, with a 19% increase in road deaths compared to the previous year. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) divulged these grave statistics after examining provisional fatal collision reports, which revealed a total of 184 deaths in 173 fatal collisions across the country. The figures emphasized several disturbing trends, including a high proportion of male fatalities, a surge in pedestrian deaths, and a significant number of fatal accidents occurring during nighttime hours despite lower traffic volumes.

Highest Fatalities in Westmeath and Roscommon

In 2023, Westmeath and Roscommon registered the highest number of road deaths in recent years, with seven and six fatalities respectively. The figures also pointed out that almost half of all road deaths occurred during weekends, underscoring the need for more stringent safety measures. A concerning trend was the increase in fatalities among young adults aged between 16 and 25 years.

Passenger Fatalities and Road User Groups

Passenger fatalities accounted for 18% of all road deaths, highlighting the risks faced by this group. The data further indicated an increase in fatalities across all road user groups, including drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists, pedestrians, and other road users such as e-scooter riders.

Counties with the Highest Road Deaths

Counties with the most significant death tolls were Tipperary, Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Mayo. Together, these regions accounted for 39% of the total fatalities in the country. Such figures underscore the necessity for targeted interventions in these areas to curb the rising tide of road deaths. The RSA, along with other officials, have expressed their condolences and outlined initiatives and reforms aimed at addressing this issue.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

