Rise in Pedestrian Accidents in Erie County: A Wake-Up Call

The new year in Erie County has ushered in an alarming statistic: There’s been a marked 20% rise in pedestrian accidents in 2023 compared to the previous year. One such incident involved local resident Ronald Ferguson, who suffered serious injuries when a vehicle struck him while crossing Buffalo Road in Wesleyville.

The Incident

Despite the presence of a mobile crosswalk sign, which was displaced from its usual spot due to winter conditions at the time of his accident, Ferguson attests that drivers frequently disregard the sign. His case, though tragic, is not an isolated one. The Erie County 911 Center confirms this disturbing trend, reporting an increase from 84 incidents in 2022 to 104 in 2023.

Shared Responsibility

The state police stress that both drivers and pedestrians bear responsibility for maintaining safety on the roads. This involves pedestrians walking against the direction of traffic, wearing light-colored clothing to enhance visibility, and attempting to establish eye contact with drivers. Children, especially those under 14, are particularly susceptible to pedestrian accidents. Therefore, they are advised to wear brightly colored clothes and carry flashlights.

A Growing Concern

Although there were no charges issued following Ferguson’s incident, it underscores a mounting concern for public safety with regard to pedestrian traffic. As the county grapples with this escalating issue, the call for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety protocols by everyone—drivers and pedestrians alike—becomes increasingly crucial. In the face of this rising menace, one thing is clear: change is not just desirable, but necessary.