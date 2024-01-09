en English
Accidents

Rise in Pedestrian Accidents in Erie County: A Wake-Up Call

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Rise in Pedestrian Accidents in Erie County: A Wake-Up Call

The new year in Erie County has ushered in an alarming statistic: There’s been a marked 20% rise in pedestrian accidents in 2023 compared to the previous year. One such incident involved local resident Ronald Ferguson, who suffered serious injuries when a vehicle struck him while crossing Buffalo Road in Wesleyville.

The Incident

Despite the presence of a mobile crosswalk sign, which was displaced from its usual spot due to winter conditions at the time of his accident, Ferguson attests that drivers frequently disregard the sign. His case, though tragic, is not an isolated one. The Erie County 911 Center confirms this disturbing trend, reporting an increase from 84 incidents in 2022 to 104 in 2023.

Shared Responsibility

The state police stress that both drivers and pedestrians bear responsibility for maintaining safety on the roads. This involves pedestrians walking against the direction of traffic, wearing light-colored clothing to enhance visibility, and attempting to establish eye contact with drivers. Children, especially those under 14, are particularly susceptible to pedestrian accidents. Therefore, they are advised to wear brightly colored clothes and carry flashlights.

A Growing Concern

Although there were no charges issued following Ferguson’s incident, it underscores a mounting concern for public safety with regard to pedestrian traffic. As the county grapples with this escalating issue, the call for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety protocols by everyone—drivers and pedestrians alike—becomes increasingly crucial. In the face of this rising menace, one thing is clear: change is not just desirable, but necessary.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

