Retired State Trooper Indicted for Vehicular Homicide and DUI

Joseph Yuran, a 55-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is facing serious charges after a grand jury in Trumbull County indicted him on counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charges follow a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Southington, Ohio, in November. Yuran's pickup truck allegedly failed to stop at a sign and collided with a Chevy Malibu, leading to the tragic passing of 23-year-old Tyler Richmond.

Further Charges and Previous Incidents

Yuran, a retired trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police, was also shown by dash camera footage to have run through a stop sign prior to the accident. Body camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol captured Yuran admitting to drinking before driving, despite feeling he had consumed 'too much' to be behind the wheel. He has been held in Trumbull County Jail since November 28 after his bond was revoked due to another pending OVI case in Mercer County.

In addition to the Trumbull County charges, Yuran faces charges in Jefferson Township, Mercer County, for DUI and failure to keep right from an October 13 incident. His arraignment for the Mercer County case is scheduled for February 20. As for the Trumbull County case, Yuran was expected to be arraigned as well. The series of charges and incidents paint a concerning picture of repeated dangerous behavior on the road.