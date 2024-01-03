Retired Soldier Dies in Tragic New Year’s Day Road Accident

In an unfortunate start to the New Year, a retired soldier lost his life in a tragic road accident on the Kota Kinabalu-Papar road. The incident occurred around 7:50 pm in the Putatan area, when the 56-year-old man’s vehicle veered off track and crashed into the road shoulder. The impact of the collision was severe enough to claim the life of the former army officer at the scene, while the passenger in the front seat miraculously survived without injuries.

The Unraveling of the Incident

According to Superintendent Sammy Newton, the Penampang district police chief, preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of his vehicle. This led to the vehicle skidding off the road, culminating in the fatal collision. The exact cause of the loss of control is yet to be determined, and the case continues to be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Aftermath of the Tragedy

Post the accident, the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Queen Elizabeth I for an autopsy. The examination will provide further insights into the cause of death and potentially shed light on the circumstances leading to the driver losing control. The survivor of the accident was thoroughly checked for injuries and is currently under observation.

Dire Need for Road Safety Measures

This tragic incident underscores the pressing need for effective road safety measures and adherence to traffic rules. It serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of road accidents and the importance of safe driving. As we step into the New Year, let’s strive for safer roads, ensuring such tragedies are prevented, and lives are not lost in vain.