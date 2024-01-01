Retired NYPD Captain Shoots Man in Road Rage Incident in Brooklyn

An escalating road rage incident on New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn resulted in a retired NYPD captain shooting a 22-year-old man in the leg. The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Coney Island Avenue near Brighton Beach Avenue, when an altercation broke out between the retired officer and the young man driving a Mercedes-Benz.

Road Rage Escalates Into Shooting

According to reports, the disagreement between the two drivers escalated rapidly, culminating in the retired officer discharging his firearm and striking the other driver in the leg. The injured man was immediately rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he is currently in a stable condition.

Retired Officer Under Investigation

The retired captain, who served the NYPD for 18 years before retiring in October on a disability pension, is currently under investigation for his role in the incident. It remains unclear whether he will be charged for the shooting. He was also taken to the hospital after the incident.

