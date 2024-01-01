en English
Accidents

Retired NYPD Captain Shoots Man in Road Rage Incident in Brooklyn

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
An escalating road rage incident on New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn resulted in a retired NYPD captain shooting a 22-year-old man in the leg. The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Coney Island Avenue near Brighton Beach Avenue, when an altercation broke out between the retired officer and the young man driving a Mercedes-Benz.

Road Rage Escalates Into Shooting

According to reports, the disagreement between the two drivers escalated rapidly, culminating in the retired officer discharging his firearm and striking the other driver in the leg. The injured man was immediately rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he is currently in a stable condition.

Retired Officer Under Investigation

The retired captain, who served the NYPD for 18 years before retiring in October on a disability pension, is currently under investigation for his role in the incident. It remains unclear whether he will be charged for the shooting. He was also taken to the hospital after the incident.

Accidents United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

