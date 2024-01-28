Retired Government Employee Dies in Stray Ox Attack; FIR Filed Against Municipal Officer

In a distressing incident, a retired government employee in Bareilly fell victim to a fatal attack by a stray ox, triggering a wave of alarm and concern throughout the district. The tragedy has spotlighted the burgeoning issue of stray cattle, bringing into severe scrutiny the role and responsibilities of municipal officers assigned to manage this problem.

Municipal Officer Held Accountable

Following the unfortunate event, the district municipal corporation initiated legal action against Aditya Tiwari, the veterinary and welfare officer, accusing him of failing to comply with governmental directives. These directives mandated the relocation of stray cattle to designated shelters. The FIR lodged against Tiwari raises serious allegations of negligence, asserting that his failure to execute his duties contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack.

Retired Employee's Tragic Demise

As the victim of this incident, a retired government employee, succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the stray ox, a pall of sorrow descended over Bareilly. The horrifying incident served as an alarming wake-up call, pointing to the potentially lethal threat posed by stray cattle if not effectively managed.

The Rising Stray Cattle Issue

The incident has thrust the spotlight onto the escalating issue of stray cattle in Bareilly and similar districts. The local administration and residents alike are calling for immediate action and stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent any such incidents in the future. The tragic event underpins the pressing need for effective strategies and responsible administration to mitigate this burgeoning issue.