Retired Constable Found Dead in Ambala: Murder or Accident?

In a field near the bustling city of Ambala, adjacent to the Haryana-Punjab border, a startling discovery was made. Ravinder Kumar, a retired police constable, was found dead with evident injury marks on his head. His damaged two-wheeler lay not far from him, splayed in a disturbing tableau. A native of Faridabad, Kumar had been residing in Ambala at the time of his untimely demise.

Unraveling the Mystery

The local police force, led by Sadar police station in-charge Dharambir Kaushik, is currently investigating the incident. They are considering both murder and accident scenarios as plausible causes for the injuries inflicted upon Kumar and his subsequent death. The proximity of his damaged two-wheeler to his body has added a layer of complexity to the case, leaving the authorities grappling with multiple possibilities.

Waiting for Clarity

The police are, at present, awaiting the arrival of Kumar's family from Faridabad. The post-mortem examination, a crucial step towards ascertaining the cause of death, will be conducted on their arrival. This examination is expected to shed light on the perplexing circumstances surrounding Kumar's death, offering much-needed clarity to the police.

Unfolding Investigation

The incident occurred near the Shambhu toll plaza, a landmark on the Haryana-Punjab border. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are meticulously assessing the evidence, exploring each potential angle with equal intensity. The results of the post-mortem, coupled with the ongoing police investigation, are anticipated to reveal the truth behind Kumar's tragic and unexpected death.