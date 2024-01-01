Residents of ‘Britain’s Monte Carlo’ Fear for Safety Amidst ‘Boy Racers’ Invasion

The tranquil serenity of Sandbanks, often dubbed as ‘Britain’s Monte Carlo,’ is under threat. Residents of this affluent neighborhood in Dorset are living in fear as ‘boy racers’ in modified cars turn their streets into racing tracks. The area, known for its multi-million-pound homes and celebrity residents such as Rick Stein and Harry Redknapp, is now contending with nearly nightly disturbances from reckless drivers.

Frustration Mounts Over Negligent Council Action

Locals initiated efforts to install a speed camera to deter these dangerous antics. However, their proposal was blocked by the council due to concerns over maintenance costs. This has led to a growing call for an increased police presence, a demand underscored by the recent serious accident on Boxing Day. A 17-year-old girl suffered severe injuries in a regrettable collision between a black Mercedes and a grey BMW. The council’s lack of proactive measures has left residents disillusioned and fearful for their safety.

A Worsening Issue Amidst the Pandemic

Longtime residents report that the problem has exacerbated since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Without intervention, they fear that fatal accidents are but an impending certainty. The local community group has highlighted cases of property damage due to the racing. However, hopes for regulatory action by the Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council have been dampened. The council has stated that none of the roads meet the criteria for additional measures, much to the residents’ dismay.

Police Patrols in Known Hotspots

The police have acknowledged the issue and have been patrolling known hotspots. Yet, the residents yearn for more decisive action to rein in the ‘boy racers’. Without it, the tranquillity of Sandbanks faces an uncertain future, as the roar of engines continues to echo in their otherwise quiet streets.

