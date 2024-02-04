Residential Fire in Bangkal, Talomo: No Injuries but P80,000 in Damages

A fire incident at the Donceras compound at Km. 7, Hope Avenue, Bangkal, Barangay Talomo painted a picture of chaos and alarm at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Friday, February 2. The Bureau of Fire Protection XI disclosed that the origin of the conflagration was the room of an individual named KC Donceras. The house, constructed primarily of light materials, was quickly consumed by the fast-spreading fire.

Failed Attempts and 911 Rescue

The Donceras family attempted to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher. However, the fierce blaze proved too stubborn for their efforts, forcing them to dial 911 for professional assistance. The firefighters promptly responded to the distress call, battling the fire and eventually declaring the area safe at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

No Injuries, But Significant Damages

While the incident caused no physical harm, it left a significant dent in the family's possessions. The fire caused an estimated damage of P80,000 to the property, a substantial loss for the residents. The cause of the fire was later attributed to faulty electrical wiring, a common culprit in residential fires.

Lessons From The Incident

While the fire at the Donceras compound was unfortunate, it serves as a potent reminder of the necessity of regular electrical maintenance and the importance of fire safety measures. Residential fires can be devastating, but with vigilance and preparedness, their impact can be minimized.