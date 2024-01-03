en English
Accidents

Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang

In the verdant expanses of Mount Matang, Kuching, the dawn of January 3rd saw the resumption of a tense search operation. Two men, one from Peninsular Malaysia and the other from Hong Kong, had been reported missing during their hike on the mountain. The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was alerted about the situation on the evening of January 2nd, when one of the hikers managed to send their location via WhatsApp.

The Disappearance and the Efforts Beyond

The hikers’ location pointer led the rescuers to a precise spot on the mountain. However, they found no trace of the absent hikers at the indicated location. As the evening wore on, contact was reestablished with the hikers around 10pm. They communicated that they were uninjured but were about to lose the remaining charge on their phone battery. They were urged to stay put until rescuers could reach them.

A Search Hindered

Despite the best efforts of the Bomba and the local community, the search had to be temporarily halted at 11.50pm. The inclement weather and limited visibility made it impossible to continue the operation safely. The local villagers and a guide, who had been assisting the department, were also forced to abandon their efforts for the night.

Awaiting the Dawn of Hope

As the new day began, the search operation was reignited with renewed vigor. The entire community, along with the Bomba, pulled together in the hope of locating the missing hikers. The situation is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of outdoor adventures and the importance of preparation and safety measures when embarking on such endeavours.

Accidents
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

