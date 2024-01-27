Repeat Fire Outbreak at Arrowhead Yacht Club Raises Concerns

In a significant event on Saturday, the Arrowhead Yacht Club located near Grand Lake was engulfed in a blazing inferno that demanded the rapid response of the Cleora Fire Department and several other fire agencies from surrounding towns and departments. The main building of the yacht club was the primary victim of the fire, while a few boats near the Arrowhead Marina also fell prey to the flames.

Viewer Captures the Incident

The fire outbreak was captured in real-time by an observant viewer of KOCO, a local news outlet. The footage, which provides a detailed account of the incident, was made available through the KOCO app for public viewing.

Repeat Fire Incident at Yacht Club

This fire incident at the yacht club is reminiscent of another fire-related event that occurred mere days before on January 18. In that incident, several boats near the Arrowhead Marina were also caught on fire, raising concerns about the frequency of such events at this location.

