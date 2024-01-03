Repeat Crash at Sioux City Dealership Raises Concern

On a recent Tuesday evening in Sioux City, a dramatic event unfolded at the Tri-State Auto Sales dealership when a 53-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 lost control of his vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash. The incident occurred at 8 p.m., casting a pall on the dealership and leaving a trail of destruction that echoed a similar event just a few months prior.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, experienced a severe coughing attack while behind the wheel. This sudden and intense coughing fit caused him to momentarily black out, losing control of his truck in the process. The Ford F-150, now a runaway vehicle, careened into the dealership lot, colliding with six parked cars.

Aftermath and Damages

Miraculously, the driver walked away from the incident unscathed. However, the same could not be said for the vehicles involved. The Ford F-150 and the six cars at the dealership bore the brunt of the impact, incurring an estimated total of $13,500 in damages. Sgt. Tom Gill from the Sioux City Community Policing provided these details in his report of the accident.

A Deja Vu for the Dealership

This incident marks the second such occurrence at the Tri-State Auto Sales dealership in less than five months. In a strikingly similar incident on August 17, a driver operating a Cadillac Escalade swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into 13 vehicles in the lot. This recurring issue of vehicle control loss has left the dealership grappling with substantial damage and raised questions about the safety standards in place.