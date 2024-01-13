en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Remembering Carole Schlesinger: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience in Education

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Remembering Carole Schlesinger: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience in Education

On January 2, 2024, the world lost a beacon of hope and dedication in the field of education. Carole Carrie Barbara Schlesinger, born on November 15, 1960, in Huntington, Long Island, passed away due to a vehicular accident. Her life was a testament to the power of education, resilience, and service to the community.

Education and Career: A Journey of Dedication

Raised by Mollie Schlesinger and Myron Schlesinger, Carole’s childhood was marked by intelligence and independence. Her quest for knowledge led her to City College, UCSB, and CSU Northridge. It was here she earned her B.S. in Chicano studies and Spanish, and delved into graduate courses in special education, psychology, and bilingual education. A lifelong learner, Carole received her teaching certification in 1990 from CSU Northridge and continuously sought to update her educational knowledge through workshops and classes.

Impact on the Hispanic Community

With a teaching career spanning over thirty years, Carole’s dedication to education found its expression in her service to the Hispanic community. She focused on teaching migrant and high-risk immigrant students, as well as those in preschool bilingual daycare and homeless children. Her colleagues, like Kitty Crowe and Joe Mendoza, hailed her tireless work ethic, ability to connect with students, and unwavering professionalism.

Facing Personal Challenges with Resilience

Despite grappling with a neurological disorder affecting her balance, Carole found solace in her work. Her resilience was supported by various communities, including NAMI, the Baha’i Faith Community, and friends and family. In her life and work, Carole displayed a stunning capacity to rise above personal challenges while remaining dedicated to her mission of education.

Carole is survived by her mother, brother, sister-in-law, and extended family. In her memory, donations can be made to the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara, reflecting her lifelong commitment to mental health and well-being. Her funeral service is scheduled for January 26 at the Goleta Cemetery, where she will be remembered not just as a teacher, but as a beacon of hope, resilience, and service.

0
Accidents Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Rosedale under Investigation by Baltimore County Police
In the quiet hours just before midnight on Saturday, a life was abruptly ended at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Chesaco Avenue in the Rosedale area. A fatal pedestrian crash, now under the meticulous scrutiny of the Baltimore County Police Crash Team, has brought a grim start to the week. As of this moment,
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Rosedale under Investigation by Baltimore County Police
Fatal Accident Closes Road in Shady Side, Investigation Underway
11 mins ago
Fatal Accident Closes Road in Shady Side, Investigation Underway
Vande Bharat Express Train Collides with Bull, No Passenger Injuries Reported
11 mins ago
Vande Bharat Express Train Collides with Bull, No Passenger Injuries Reported
Coventry House Fire: Firefighters Battle Blaze Amid Challenges
5 mins ago
Coventry House Fire: Firefighters Battle Blaze Amid Challenges
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims One Life in St Mary, Jamaica
9 mins ago
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims One Life in St Mary, Jamaica
Motorist Attempts to Drive Through Palestinian Protest in Edinburgh
10 mins ago
Motorist Attempts to Drive Through Palestinian Protest in Edinburgh
Latest Headlines
World News
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
39 seconds
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
44 seconds
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
51 seconds
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
56 seconds
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
1 min
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
2 mins
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
2 mins
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
3 mins
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app