Remembering Carole Schlesinger: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience in Education

On January 2, 2024, the world lost a beacon of hope and dedication in the field of education. Carole Carrie Barbara Schlesinger, born on November 15, 1960, in Huntington, Long Island, passed away due to a vehicular accident. Her life was a testament to the power of education, resilience, and service to the community.

Education and Career: A Journey of Dedication

Raised by Mollie Schlesinger and Myron Schlesinger, Carole’s childhood was marked by intelligence and independence. Her quest for knowledge led her to City College, UCSB, and CSU Northridge. It was here she earned her B.S. in Chicano studies and Spanish, and delved into graduate courses in special education, psychology, and bilingual education. A lifelong learner, Carole received her teaching certification in 1990 from CSU Northridge and continuously sought to update her educational knowledge through workshops and classes.

Impact on the Hispanic Community

With a teaching career spanning over thirty years, Carole’s dedication to education found its expression in her service to the Hispanic community. She focused on teaching migrant and high-risk immigrant students, as well as those in preschool bilingual daycare and homeless children. Her colleagues, like Kitty Crowe and Joe Mendoza, hailed her tireless work ethic, ability to connect with students, and unwavering professionalism.

Facing Personal Challenges with Resilience

Despite grappling with a neurological disorder affecting her balance, Carole found solace in her work. Her resilience was supported by various communities, including NAMI, the Baha’i Faith Community, and friends and family. In her life and work, Carole displayed a stunning capacity to rise above personal challenges while remaining dedicated to her mission of education.

Carole is survived by her mother, brother, sister-in-law, and extended family. In her memory, donations can be made to the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara, reflecting her lifelong commitment to mental health and well-being. Her funeral service is scheduled for January 26 at the Goleta Cemetery, where she will be remembered not just as a teacher, but as a beacon of hope, resilience, and service.