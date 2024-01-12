Regina Woman’s Vaction Nightmare: Serious Injury and Alleged Negligence

On a sunny afternoon in the Dominican Republic, what was meant to be a day of fun turned into a nightmare for Regina woman, Mackenzie Wilker. As she participated in a competitive game at the Playabachata resort, little did she know it would lead to severe injuries and a potential life-alteration.

Game of Fun Turns Into a Game of Pain

During the game, designed for couples, resort staff inadvertently forced Wilker into a position that triggered unbearable pain. The aftermath was devastating: potential tissue damage in her back and hips and a possible herniated disk. The repercussions were immediate and significant. Wilker found herself unable to work or walk without assistance, her dreams of opening a home-based daycare business deferred, and the specter of costly medical treatments, including surgery, physiotherapy, and massage, looming over her.

Alleged Negligence by Resort and Sunwing

Despite her dire situation, Wilker alleges that the resort and Sunwing – the vacation company through which she booked her trip, did not provide adequate medical assistance. Sunwing, on the other hand, has been relatively silent on the issue, noting only after being contacted by CBC News that they are investigating the incident. However, they were quick to add that they do not own or operate the resort, hence their limited ability to respond. The resort, on its part, has remained mum on the incident.

The Long Road to Recovery

Wilker’s future now hangs in the balance. Her ability to work has been compromised, her home-based daycare business is on hold, and her daily life has been significantly affected. Yet, she remains a figure of endurance, a testament to the human spirit’s ability to withstand trials. Her story serves as a stark reminder that even in the most idyllic of settings, unforeseen circumstances can change the course of life in an instant.