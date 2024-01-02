en English
Red Velvet Lights Up New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Taguig

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Red Velvet Lights Up New Year's Eve Celebrations in Taguig

The countdown to 2024 at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, Philippines, was marked by powerful performances and a record-breaking attendance, translating into a night of unforgettable celebrations. The ‘Red Velvet New Year’s Eve BGC’ event, which brought together a diverse lineup of performers, attracted over 134,000 attendees – a testament to the growing popularity of the K-pop culture in the country and the anticipation surrounding the event.

Stellar Performances Light Up the Night

The spotlight of the night was on the K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy, who graced the stage with their dynamic performances. They were joined by a host of Filipino artists, including Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan, Adie, and Ely Buendia, whose talents contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.

A Collaboration of Cultures

The event, a collaboration between Korean and Filipino artists, was brought to life by BGC, the City of Taguig, and Coke Studio. It was presented by Coca Cola, with partnerships from Metrobank, Hyundai, Globe, and Live MNL. The successful organization of the event was indicative of the synergies between different cultures and the mutual appreciation of music and artistry.

An Event Beyond Entertainment

While the ‘Red Velvet New Year’s Eve BGC’ event was primarily a celebration, it also served as a platform for celebrities to express their aspirations for the new year. Many shared their intentions to prioritize self-care in 2024, resonating with the audience and encouraging a mindset of well-being and positivity for the year ahead.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

