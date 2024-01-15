Recurring Fires at GHMC Office Alarm Activists; Call for Inquiry and Police Intervention

A fire erupted on the second floor of a building housing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Charminar circle office, marking the third such incident in the same section of the Circle-9 GHMC office. The blaze, which was quickly contained by the GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) officials and the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) department, occurred in the town planning section where old files were stored. While there were no casualties, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Recurrent Fire Incidents and Theft Alarms Activists

Local social activist, Mohammed Ahmed, pointed out the pattern of fire incidents affecting only the town planning section of the GHMC office. In addition to the fires, Ahmed noted that there have been instances of computer system theft from the same section in the past, including during an election period. Despite these incidents, no complaints were filed by GHMC officers, raising Ahmed’s concerns about negligence.

Call for an Inquiry and Police Intervention

Ahmed has called for an inquiry by GHMC higher-ups and for police intervention. He suggested that negligence charges should be filed against the officers responsible for the section. The loss of several important files due to the fire incidents underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.

Digital Copies of Destroyed Files Available

Despite the destruction of files in the fire, GHMC officials confirmed that digital copies of the records were available. This mitigates the potential impact of the loss, but it does not lessen the need for a thorough investigation and preventive measures to forestall future occurrences.