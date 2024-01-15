en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Recurring Fires at GHMC Office Alarm Activists; Call for Inquiry and Police Intervention

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Recurring Fires at GHMC Office Alarm Activists; Call for Inquiry and Police Intervention

A fire erupted on the second floor of a building housing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Charminar circle office, marking the third such incident in the same section of the Circle-9 GHMC office. The blaze, which was quickly contained by the GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) officials and the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) department, occurred in the town planning section where old files were stored. While there were no casualties, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Recurrent Fire Incidents and Theft Alarms Activists

Local social activist, Mohammed Ahmed, pointed out the pattern of fire incidents affecting only the town planning section of the GHMC office. In addition to the fires, Ahmed noted that there have been instances of computer system theft from the same section in the past, including during an election period. Despite these incidents, no complaints were filed by GHMC officers, raising Ahmed’s concerns about negligence.

Call for an Inquiry and Police Intervention

Ahmed has called for an inquiry by GHMC higher-ups and for police intervention. He suggested that negligence charges should be filed against the officers responsible for the section. The loss of several important files due to the fire incidents underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.

Digital Copies of Destroyed Files Available

Despite the destruction of files in the fire, GHMC officials confirmed that digital copies of the records were available. This mitigates the potential impact of the loss, but it does not lessen the need for a thorough investigation and preventive measures to forestall future occurrences.

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
31 seconds ago
Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine: A Tale of Frequent Accidents and Environmental Hazards
In an explosive revelation, James Mupfumi, the director of the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), has unveiled the dire state of Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland province, Zimbabwe. The mine, notorious for its frequent accidents and severe environmental hazards, switched to open pit mining on highly unstable ground after its underground operations ceased in
Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine: A Tale of Frequent Accidents and Environmental Hazards
Life-Threatening Rip Current at Bronte Beach: A Reminder of Beach Safety Importance
23 mins ago
Life-Threatening Rip Current at Bronte Beach: A Reminder of Beach Safety Importance
Fatal Collision between Double-decker Bus and Taxi in Hong Kong Claims Two Lives
25 mins ago
Fatal Collision between Double-decker Bus and Taxi in Hong Kong Claims Two Lives
Fatal Workplace Incident in Whangarei Claims a Life
40 seconds ago
Fatal Workplace Incident in Whangarei Claims a Life
Tragic Cave Fall in Virginia Claims Woman's Life
7 mins ago
Tragic Cave Fall in Virginia Claims Woman's Life
Tragic Channel Crossing: Five Migrants Die off Northern France Coast
12 mins ago
Tragic Channel Crossing: Five Migrants Die off Northern France Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
12 seconds
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
17 seconds
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
28 seconds
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
29 seconds
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
37 seconds
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
45 seconds
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
1 min
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
1 min
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
1 min
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
25 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
29 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app