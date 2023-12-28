Reading-London Rail Services Halted Due to Tragic Incident

Rail services between Reading and London Paddington have come to an abrupt halt following a tragic incident where a person was struck by a train in the Slough area. This has led to a complete blockade of all lines, severely affecting the services on Great Western Railway (GWR) and the Elizabeth lines. The disruption is expected to last until 11:00 GMT and customers are being advised to stay updated before planning their travel.

Emergency Services at the Scene

As of now, emergency services are at the scene managing the situation. The incident follows a recent four-day closure of Paddington station due to engineering work. In addition, the station had been experiencing problems with infrastructure faults in the preceding weeks, further compounding the difficulties for commuters.

GWR Expresses Deep Sadness

In a statement, GWR expressed its deep sadness over the incident. The company underlined the necessity of halting all trains in the vicinity for safety and investigative purposes. The immediate stoppage of the trains has led to widespread cancellations, delays, and revisions in train services.

