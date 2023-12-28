en English
Accidents

Reading-London Rail Services Halted Due to Tragic Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:08 am EST
Reading-London Rail Services Halted Due to Tragic Incident

Rail services between Reading and London Paddington have come to an abrupt halt following a tragic incident where a person was struck by a train in the Slough area. This has led to a complete blockade of all lines, severely affecting the services on Great Western Railway (GWR) and the Elizabeth lines. The disruption is expected to last until 11:00 GMT and customers are being advised to stay updated before planning their travel.

Emergency Services at the Scene

As of now, emergency services are at the scene managing the situation. The incident follows a recent four-day closure of Paddington station due to engineering work. In addition, the station had been experiencing problems with infrastructure faults in the preceding weeks, further compounding the difficulties for commuters.

GWR Expresses Deep Sadness

In a statement, GWR expressed its deep sadness over the incident. The company underlined the necessity of halting all trains in the vicinity for safety and investigative purposes. The immediate stoppage of the trains has led to widespread cancellations, delays, and revisions in train services.

Other News in Brief

In other news, plans are afoot for new bus lanes and stricter enforcement at yellow box junctions in Reading. An art piece promoting contact with the Samaritans for those struggling during the festive period has been unveiled. In a blend of science and culture, the Natural History Museum has announced the discovery of new species. In a touching tribute, Lorn Pearson has created an elephant ornament in memory of her grandmother. Finally, a judge’s son has designed scarves for a fundraising initiative for a rehabilitation charity.

Accidents Transportation United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

