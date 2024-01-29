Rapid KL Bus Catches Fire in Kuala Lumpur, No Injuries Reported

On the morning of Monday, January 29, a routine commute transformed into a sight of alarm when a Rapid KL bus caught fire in Kuala Lumpur. The incident occurred at 10.52 am in front of a bustling shopping center located on the busy Jalan Ampang.

Swift Action Prevents Tragedy

The bus, operating on Route 303 from Taman Mulia Jaya to Lebuh Ampang, was carrying six passengers at the time of the incident. The bus captain, acting swiftly upon noticing smoke billowing from the rear of the vehicle, brought the bus to an immediate halt. The captain and passengers were evacuated promptly, ensuring no injuries were sustained.

Emergency Response and Control

Efforts to control the fire were initially made using an onboard fire extinguisher. When these efforts proved insufficient, the Keramat Fire and Rescue Station was alerted. Six members from the station were dispatched to the scene and managed to fully extinguish the fire by 11.07 am.

Aftermath and Investigation

The aftermath of the fire revealed damage to 50% of the back part of the bus. No other damage to public property was reported. The bus was later towed to the depot at 12.08 pm for further investigation. Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, the operator of Rapid KL buses, issued an apology to the affected passengers and pledged full cooperation with the police to determine the cause of the fire.