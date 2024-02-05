Rapid City Man Arrested for Sixth DUI After Collision and Possession

In the early hours of Sunday, Rapid City, South Dakota, was rattled by a reckless incident involving a white sedan and a parked pickup truck. The man behind the wheel, 39-year-old Brandon Decker, was subsequently arrested for multiple offenses, marking his sixth arrest for driving under the influence.

Decker, in his white sedan, collided with a stationary pickup truck. Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, he fled the scene of the accident. However, his run was short-lived as he was pulled over by alert police officers for failing to obey a stop sign. Officers on the scene noted that Decker struggled to maintain his balance, raising immediate suspicion of substance impairment.

Conducting the Field Sobriety Test

Upon being stopped, the officers conducted a field sobriety test. It was evident that Decker was not in a condition to drive safely. He required assistance to stand upright, and his breath reeked of alcohol and burnt marijuana, painting a clear picture of his state of impairment.

A thorough investigation of Decker's car revealed more than just evidence of inebriation. The officers discovered marijuana and a glass pipe, a common tool used for smoking the illicit substance. Thus, in addition to the DUI charge, Decker now faces charges related to drug possession.