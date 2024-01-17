Ramona Community Grieves after Tragic House Fire Claims Three Lives

In the quiet town of Ramona, a devastating house fire claimed the lives of three individuals, among them a young elementary student. The tragic incident has left a deep scar on the close-knit community, as they mourn the loss of 6-year-old Laken Bowline, Linsay Bowline, and Jayne George.

Community in Mourning

As news spread of the heartbreaking event, the community rallied in support of one another. Superintendent Steven Cantrell of Caney Valley Public Schools expressed profound sorrow through a Facebook post, asking school patrons, parents, and students to offer prayers for the bereaved family. The loss of young Laken, a bright and innocent life, has been particularly hard to bear for the school community.

Supporting the Grieving

In a testament to the community's resilience and unity, Caney Valley Elementary has arranged for counselors and specialists to be available to students grappling with the loss. Recognizing the profound impact such a tragedy can have on young minds, the school is proactively creating a safe space for them to express their emotions and receive the necessary support.

A Call for Assistance

Furthermore, in an act of solidarity and compassion, the public has been invited to contribute to the 'George Family Benefit Account' at any of the American Bank of Oklahoma locations. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to the George family during this difficult period, illuminating the community's commitment to supporting one another in times of crisis.

Amidst the sorrow, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents have reported that the fire was accidental, likely resulting from an overloaded circuit. This tragic event underscores the importance of fire safety and the potentially fatal consequences of overlooking such precautions.