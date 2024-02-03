Rail Safety Improvements Remain Minimal Following East Palestine Train Crash

The catastrophic train crash in East Palestine, Ohio last year has had minimal impact on rail safety improvements, according to recent statistics. Although there's been a decrease in derailments, the total number of train accidents, including those involving hazardous chemicals, has not significantly declined. The accident, which involved a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals, has already exceeded costs of $1.1 billion, with expectations of this figure rising due to ongoing cleanup efforts and lawsuit settlements.

Increasing Train Accidents and Derailments

The total number of train accidents has slightly increased to 4,845, with fatalities exceeding 600. Furthermore, major derailments causing over $1 million in damage have risen nearly 33%, including 53 such incidents last year. Union officials have criticized the rail industry for its lean operating model, contributing to overwork and inadequate maintenance.

Stalled Reforms and Legislative Action

Despite efforts to enhance safety, such as the installation of additional trackside detectors for overheating bearings and improvements in worker scheduling to combat fatigue, significant reforms have stalled in Congress. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called for legislative action, but the industry remains resistant to certain proposed measures. House Republicans are awaiting the final National Transportation Safety Board report on the East Palestine derailment before considering new regulations.

The Role of Lobbying in Rail Safety Legislation

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown attributes the lack of progress on rail safety legislation to powerful lobbying by the rail industry. The catastrophic train crash has sparked conversations about the need for legislative action, but the industry's resistance and the political wait-and-see approach have hindered progress. Despite the accumulating evidence of systemic rail problems and the evident need for rail stakeholders to work together, significant improvements in rail safety remain elusive.