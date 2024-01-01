en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown

As the festive season dawned in Southampton, a 101-year-old Royal Air Force veteran, Frank Proctor, found himself ‘trapped’ in his flat due to an unfortunate incident. The lift in the retirement block he resides in malfunctioned, leaving him stranded three days before Christmas. The mechanical failure resulted in the centenarian, along with other residents, being deprived of the freedom of movement, particularly impacting their ability to participate in Christmas and New Year celebrations.

An Outrage Among Residents

As the lift remained inoperative, the residents’ frustration grew. Frank Proctor’s family had to resort to carrying him down the stairs in his wheelchair to meet them in a nearby pub. The incident sparked outrage among residents, many of whom also have mobility issues, heightening their sense of feeling trapped and unsafe. The broken lift not only restricted their mobility but also led to accidents, further aggravating the situation.

The Obsolete Lift’s Impact

The family of the RAF veteran expressed their displeasure and anger, emphasizing the obsolete lift’s impact on the elderly residents’ ability to partake in the festive season. The lift’s failure significantly inconvenienced the centenarian, causing him to experience a sense of isolation during a time typically associated with family gatherings and celebrations. The incident underscored the urgent need for modern, reliable facilities in elderly care homes.

Unheeded Warnings and Frustration

The housing association, Saxon Weald Homes, had been alerted to the lift’s faulty condition as early as July. However, despite the warning, the lift was never replaced, leading to a build-up of frustration and a sense of being ignored among the residents. This incident has brought to the fore the crucial role of basic amenities in ensuring the safety and well-being of the elderly, particularly those living in retirement homes.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retired NYPD Captain Shoots Man in Road Rage Incident in Brooklyn

By Quadri Adejumo

Tragic Train Collision at Bindarrah Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in India; Chennai Police Prevent New Year's Eve Fatalities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Death of Toddler in Uncovered Borewell Reveals Safety Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries ...
@Accidents · 55 mins
New Year's Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries ...
heart comment 0
MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week

By BNN Correspondents

MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week
Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River
Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
23 seconds
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
41 seconds
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
42 seconds
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
1 min
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
3 mins
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
3 mins
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
3 mins
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
4 mins
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
4 mins
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
29 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
41 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app