Accidents

Racine Fire Department Averts Major Disaster, Controls Attic Fire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
On the second day of the new year, the Racine Fire Department faced a challenging situation as a two-story apartment building in Racine, Wisconsin, was engulfed by a fire. The fire, confined primarily to the building’s attic, displaced three residents and caused an estimated $60,000 in damages.

Quick Response to Emergency

The first responders from Engine 2 noticed smoke billowing from the building’s roof upon their arrival. A thorough investigation using a thermal imaging camera revealed a fire in the attic, identified through a discolored ceiling. The blaze was brought under control impressively within 15 minutes, thanks to the swift and decisive action of the firefighters from Truck 1.

Burning Floor Joists and Insulation

The firefighters discovered the source of the fire to be burning floor joists and insulation. In total, six apparatus from the Racine Fire Department were engaged in the firefighting efforts, demonstrating the department’s commitment to preserving the safety and wellbeing of Racine’s residents.

Collaborative Effort to Manage the Situation

The Racine Police Department and WE Energies also played crucial roles in managing the situation, taking charge of traffic and utilities, respectively. The cause of the fire was traced back to an electrical wiring issue in the attic. Despite the unfortunate incident, it was a relief that no injuries were reported among the fire department personnel.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is stepping in to assist the displaced residents. One resident required hospital observation, but there were no serious injuries reported. This quick and effective response is a testament to the preparedness and dedication of Racine’s first responders, both in controlling the fire and ensuring the residents’ welfare.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

